Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tilray were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 13.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 10,088.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tilray by 199.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

