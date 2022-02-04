Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

