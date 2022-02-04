Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,202,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Natera by 201.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

