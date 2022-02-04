Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $38.22 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

