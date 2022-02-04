Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,456 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

