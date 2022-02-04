Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 53.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $61.27 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.