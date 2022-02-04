Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 101 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $202.62 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

