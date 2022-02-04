Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $229,000 Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 246.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 88,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

