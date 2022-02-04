Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,894 shares of company stock worth $9,001,479 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

