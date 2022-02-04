Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $801.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

