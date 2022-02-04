Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Meridian has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Shares of MRBK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
