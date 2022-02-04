Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

