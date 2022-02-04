Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.65. 1,864,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

