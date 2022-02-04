Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.86.

Shares of FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

