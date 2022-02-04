Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEOH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.