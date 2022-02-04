Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.10) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.75 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.19). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.47.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

