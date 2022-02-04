Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.08 ($11.32).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €9.95 ($11.18) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.14. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million and a PE ratio of -63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.75 ($10.96) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.61).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.