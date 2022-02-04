Michael Robert Kramer Sells 2,300 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.