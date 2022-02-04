Michael Robert Kramer Sells 2,300 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.