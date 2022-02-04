Michelle Draper Sells 2,814 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28.

Shares of SIVB opened at $601.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

