Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 66,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,847,000 after purchasing an additional 591,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

