Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.24 and its 200 day moving average is $310.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

