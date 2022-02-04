MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
MSTR stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.09. The stock had a trading volume of 552,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,031. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
