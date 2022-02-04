MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.09. The stock had a trading volume of 552,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,031. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.