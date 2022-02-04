Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.55. Microvast shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $3,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

