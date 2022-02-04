Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.74-$8.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

MAA stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

