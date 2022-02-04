Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 14,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mimecast stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

