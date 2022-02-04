Mina (MINA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $902.72 million and $30.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00006569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.90 or 0.07143775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99721202 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 367,716,769 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

