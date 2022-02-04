Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 299,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

