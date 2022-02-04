Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

