Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $88.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
