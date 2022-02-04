Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $48.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

