Mitchell Waters Sells 2,521 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.