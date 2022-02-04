Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $532.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $532.76 and last traded at $514.51, with a volume of 2238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

