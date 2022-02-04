Mizuho Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $139.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.43.

NYSE ABC opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.26. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,050,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

