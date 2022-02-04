MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.9%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.05 ($9.04) and last traded at €8.10 ($9.10). 25,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.17 ($9.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 123.20 and a current ratio of 124.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.92.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

