MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.22. Approximately 39,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 44,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.56.

About MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

