Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 161.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $906.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026914 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

