Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MOD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 1,014,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

