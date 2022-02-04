ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $150.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MODV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. ModivCare has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

