Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.67. The company had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $146.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

