Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $146.86 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

