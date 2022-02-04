Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.