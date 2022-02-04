Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.57 ($28.55).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Mondi news, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.00) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($95,993.55). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,426.51). Insiders bought 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136 over the last 90 days.

LON MNDI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,855.50 ($24.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,881.23. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,709 ($22.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($28.07).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

