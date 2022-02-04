Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Monero has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $173.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.21 or 0.00402685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,073,698 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.