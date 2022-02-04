Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 732.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.84 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

