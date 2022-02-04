MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Review

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.55 $38.76 million $1.25 1.62

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.18%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 414.85%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

