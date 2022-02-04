Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 201.40 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,514. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.54. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 185.30 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

