Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $460.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

