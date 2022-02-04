Morgan Stanley Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $93.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.