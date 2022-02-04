Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

