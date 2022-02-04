Morgan Stanley Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $207.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,563. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

