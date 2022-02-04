Morgan Stanley Trims Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

