Morgan Stanley Trims Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,200 ($29.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

